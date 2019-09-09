Governor surprises Little League champions with Popeyes chicken sandwiches

BATON ROUGE - The Little League World Champions from River Ridge received some big surprises during their visit in Baton Rouge Sunday.

The players got to meet LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri. Each member also got their own personalized baseball bat.

As for their meal, Governor John Bel Edwards managed to secure a supply of the coveted Popeyes chicken sandwiches. The sandwich has been out of stock since August, when the company "sold out" nationwide due to extreme demand.