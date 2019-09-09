88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor surprises Little League champions with Popeyes chicken sandwiches

3 hours 50 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2019 Sep 9, 2019 September 09, 2019 8:11 AM September 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Little League World Champions from River Ridge received some big surprises during their visit in Baton Rouge Sunday.

The players got to meet LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri. Each member also got their own personalized baseball bat.

As for their meal, Governor John Bel Edwards managed to secure a supply of the coveted Popeyes chicken sandwiches. The sandwich has been out of stock since August, when the company "sold out" nationwide due to extreme demand.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days