Governor summoned by lawmakers to face questions about Ronald Greene cover-up at State Police

BATON ROUGE - Legislators investigating an apparent effort to cover up Ronald Greene's in-custody death at Louisiana State Police are demanding that Governor John Bel Edwards answer their questions.

The bi-partisan committee of Louisiana lawmakers released a statement Wednesday announcing that it had officially requested the governor's attendance at its next meeting.

Read that statement below.

"The Special Committee to inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene was created to search for the truth. That search for truth has continually led us to serious questions that can only be answered by Governor John Bel Edwards and his executive staff.

A request to appear before the Special Committee on Thursday, June 16, has been issued to Gov. John Bel Edwards; Matthew Block, Executive Counsel to Governor Edwards; and Tina Vanichchagorn, Special Counsel to Governor Edwards. This committee will do its job and see this through no matter where the evidence leads."