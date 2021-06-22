83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Governor signs legislation toughening Title IX regulations for colleges

Tuesday, June 22 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Mallory Panzavecchia

BATON ROUGE- After LSU's sexual misconduct scandal, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed new legislation tightening Title IX rules and regulations for college campuses.

The bill assures that employees who willingly withhold information about sexual misconduct will be fired. The law also closes loopholes found in previous college campus safety laws passed in recent years.

The bill was sent over to the governor after unanimously passing through the House and Senate.

LSU has faced months of fallout after the Husch Blackwell report found mishandling of complaints, especially ones involving LSU student-athletes. Louisiana’s female lawmakers held hours of hearings to go through the report and hear from students and others who said their abuse went unaddressed by university officials.

