Governor schedules Thursday afternoon news conference: Watch live here
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Thursday (October 8) afternoon at 2 p.m.
The governor is expected to discuss the ongoing coronavirus health crisis and take questions from reporters.
Click HERE to watch the news conferences on WBRZ Plus, which is available online and on TV.
