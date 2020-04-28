Governor scheduled to meet with President Trump at White House Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday as federal and state governments work to curtail the spread of coronavirus and move toward reopening communities.

Click HERE for the latest virus cases in Louisiana.

The governor is expected to be in Washington, D.C. most of the day Wednesday.

Federal authorities have helped to stockpile medical equipment and set up makeshift hospitals in Louisiana, especially in the early, more gloomy days of the pandemic. Louisiana was among the first wave of states as a virus cluster snaked through New Orleans.

A stay at home order is mandated until mid-May, slowing business and forbidding large gatherings. Medical procedures returned this week and, come Friday, some curbside retail offerings can resume and outdoor dining can be done at restaurants without interaction from restaurant staff.

Edwards has worked closely with the White House amid the virus outbreak and has referenced the White House plan for reopening businesses lately, as he has discussed the initial startup of the state after a mid-March lockdown.

Watch WBRZ newscasts Wednesday for details on the governor’s meeting with the White House.

Edwards said he will not hold a daily news conference Wednesday because of his travel, but will return with televised remarks Thursday.