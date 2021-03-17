Governor says Tiger Stadium, Superdome could see full crowds this fall

BATON ROUGE - State officials believe it's possible sports venues could see packed crowds again in time for football season if Louisiana keeps up its vaccine rollout.

Governor John Bel Edwards said during his radio show Wednesday that places like Tiger Stadium and the Superdome could see full attendance this fall. However, the governor added that doing so would require more Louisianans to embrace vaccination efforts to ensure people could gather in large crowds safely.

. @LouisianaGov says it's possible that both the Superdome and Tiger Stadium could see full crowds in the fall. He suggests people must embrace the coronavirus vaccine for such things to happen. #lalege #lagov — Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) March 17, 2021

LSU's first home football game is scheduled for Sept. 11.