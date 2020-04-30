Governor says parishes cannot lift stay-at-home restrictions themselves

BATON ROUGE - Just a day after at least two parishes announced plans to lift restrictions despite the state's extended stay-at-home order, Governor John Bel Edwards reinforced that they are not allowed to do so.

When asked about some parishes' plans to reopen during Thursday's daily coronavirus briefing, Edwards made it clear that parishes are not allowed to choose when to stop abiding by restrictions.

"Parishes are free, and mayors, to be more restrictive than whatever restrictions I put in place... They are not free to be less restrictive," the governor said. "Any such order would not be valid."

On Wednesday, both East Feliciana and West Feliciana parishes announced plans to reopen businesses parish-wide this week. Parish leaders rationalized the decision by saying they have different needs as rural parishes.

Edwards explained that the necessary agencies would be contacted to make sure that the stay-at-home order is being enforced in those parishes. The current order was officially extended Thursday to May 15.