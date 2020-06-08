Governor's race accounts for two-thirds of TV political ads

BATON ROUGE- Spending on TV advertising for Louisiana's Oct. 24 election grew by more than 32 percent over the last week, as candidates and outside groups pour millions into last-minute ads they hope can sway voters.



An analysis of ad spending by the Center for Public Integrity shows more than $12.4 million has been pumped into TV ads. That's up more than $3 million from a week earlier.



Two-thirds of all television spending, about $8.3 million, was paid to promote or attack contenders for the open governor's seat. Forty-one percent of it was spent by political action committees trying to influence the race, largely through attack ads against candidates.



The Center for Public Integrity analyzed data from Kantar Media/CMAG, a media tracking firm. These figures cover ads aired through Monday.