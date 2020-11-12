78°
Governor's office staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Thursday, November 12 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — On Thursday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards’ office released a statement, notifying the public that a member of his team tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening.

The person is in isolation and did not have close contact with the Governor.

The governor's office also says one other staff member who was deemed to have close contact with this person is quarantining for 14 days from exposure, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.

No additional information was immediately available. 

