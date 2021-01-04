Governor's Office staffer tests positive for COVID-19; few quarantined

BATON ROUGE - The first week of 2021 begins with one of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards' staffers testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a Monday (Jan. 4) morning news release issued by the Governor's Office, the infected individual is a member of Governor Edwards’ team and they tested positive for COVID-19 during the New Year's holiday.

The Governor’s office adds that two additional staff members who had close contact with this individual are also quarantining, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Officials say the person who tested positive did not have close contact with the Governor.

Should further details related to the COVID case become available, they will be reported here.