Latest Weather Blog
Governor's office staffer tests positive for COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edward's Office issued a statement Monday (Jan. 11) morning regarding the COVID-positive test results of a staffer who works in the Louisiana governor's office.
The statement said, "A member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team has tested positive for COVID-19, the Governor’s office disclosed this morning. The person is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health."
The individual did not have close contact with Governor Edwards, his office says.
News of this positive test result comes as Louisiana's Department of Health reported over 5,000 new cases in the state over the weekend.
Please click here for the latest news on novel coronavirus in the state.
