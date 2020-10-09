Governor's office staffer tests positive for coronavirus

BATON ROUGE - Some members of Governor John Bel Edwards' staff are in quarantine after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor's office announced Friday that one member of Edwards' team tested positive for the virus. Two more staffers who came in contact with that person are quarantining for 14 days.

The state says that person did not have close contact with the governor.

Read the full statement below.

"A member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the Governor’s office disclosed on Friday morning. Two additional staff members who were deemed to have close contact with this person are quarantining for 14 days from exposure, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health. The person did not have close contact with the Governor."