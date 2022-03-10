Governor's debate scheduled Thursday with all 4 candidates

RUSTON- Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter is participating in his second governor's race debate with three major rivals, and he's expected to be hit with criticism for his attack-heavy campaign style.



The TV debate set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Louisiana Tech University could be Vitter's last before the Oct. 24 election.



The senator hasn't committed to two other TV events next week that will be attended by the other major candidates for governor: Republican Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle, Republican Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne and Democratic state Rep. John Bel Edwards.



After Thursday's event, Vitter will have attended two of five televised debates.



The debate will be airing on our sister station, WBTR channel 19.