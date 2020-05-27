81°
Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen state trooper

Wednesday, May 27 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards ordered that all flags at the capitol and public buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of Trooper George Baker, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Edwards said the order will stay in effect until sunset Thursday, the day of Baker's memorial service in Hammond. State police will live stream the service Thursday starting at 10:30  a.m.

Trooper Baker served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years, deploying on a combat tour in the Middle East, before serving with the Greensburg Police Department, St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police. 

Baker is survived by his wife Heather, daughter Harper, his parents, sisters, and extended family. 

