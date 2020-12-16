Governor: Louisiana's coronavirus vaccine roll out going smoothly

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is now three days into its initial efforts to distribute the coronavirus vaccine, and Governor John Bel Edwards says the process is going well so far.

The state's first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in New Orleans on Monday and have gradually made their way to other parts of the state. Baton Rouge hospitals got their first doses Tuesday, with Baton Rouge General becoming the latest to vaccinate workers Wednesday morning.

The governor said during his monthly radio show Wednesday that Louisiana had gotten all of the roughly 39,000 doses it expected to receive from Pfizer this week. The initial shipments are being used to vaccinate hospital workers who are treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis.

The state is expecting to receive more shipments in the coming weeks, though it's not yet decided who will get the vaccine next after the state's medical personnel is accounted for.

.@LouisianaGov says state will find out every Friday how many doses of approved #COVID19 vaccine(s) are expected to arrive the following week — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) December 16, 2020

"I'm excited to get the vaccine... I want to step out and let people know I feel it's safe," Dr. Brandon Weeks at Ochsner Baton Rouge said this past week. "Yeah, I'm looking forward to this, want to get back to normal as soon as we can. It's going to be a long process. It's just beginning."

The governor also suggested the state doesn't currently have plans to implement any more restrictions on top of the current phase 2 order. He said he has confidence current rules will suffice so long as Louisianans comply with them.