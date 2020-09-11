Latest Weather Blog
Governor: Last of federal unemployment payments going out next week
BATON ROUGE - Louisianans receiving an extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits can expect those payments to end in about a week's time.
Governor Edwards said the extra $300 for the week ending Sept. 5 will go out next week and will be the last of the additional payments. The state began paying out the funds in late August but had been retroactively giving out the payments dating back to Aug. 1.
The federal unemployment benefits for week ending Sept. 5 will be paid out next week, @LouisianaGov says state doesn't have that money from FEMA yet but getting it -- recently received $ for week ending aug. 29— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) September 11, 2020
The federal program was only intended to last six weeks for each state, meaning that payment will be the last.
You can read more on the program here.
