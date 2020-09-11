83°
Governor: Last of federal unemployment payments going out next week

2 hours 40 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 September 11, 2020 3:15 PM September 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisianans receiving an extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits can expect those payments to end in about a week's time.

Governor Edwards said the extra $300 for the week ending Sept. 5 will go out next week and will be the last of the additional payments. The state began paying out the funds in late August but had been retroactively giving out the payments dating back to Aug. 1.

The federal program was only intended to last six weeks for each state, meaning that payment will be the last. 

