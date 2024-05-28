71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor Landry signs several bills in Tuesday ceremony; says he vetoed food desert bill due to lack of funding

9 hours 45 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, May 28 2024 May 28, 2024 May 28, 2024 8:56 AM May 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE — At a ceremony celebrating the bills he did sign, Gov. Jeff Landry on Tuesday said he vetoed a bill addressing the availability of fresh produce because there was no guarantee there would be funding for it.

The governor signed several bills Tuesday related to education, safety, health, the economy, and the New Orleans Sewage and Water Board. The legislation included a bill reclassifying abortion pills as controlled substances, a bill banning the production and sale of nitrous oxide, a bill protecting teachers and bus drivers from assault, and a bill aiming to get the state out of an insurance crisis amid skyrocketing prices

Following the ceremony, WBRZ asked the governor why he vetoed a bill requiring agriculture officials to join the fight against food deserts, a prominent problem in Louisiana. The governor said the bill did not have any funding attached to it and that there was no promise of federal funding.

Trending News

He did not clarify whether he would have supported the bill had it come with funding attached.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days