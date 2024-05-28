Governor Landry signs several bills in Tuesday ceremony; says he vetoed food desert bill due to lack of funding

BATON ROUGE — At a ceremony celebrating the bills he did sign, Gov. Jeff Landry on Tuesday said he vetoed a bill addressing the availability of fresh produce because there was no guarantee there would be funding for it.

The governor signed several bills Tuesday related to education, safety, health, the economy, and the New Orleans Sewage and Water Board. The legislation included a bill reclassifying abortion pills as controlled substances, a bill banning the production and sale of nitrous oxide, a bill protecting teachers and bus drivers from assault, and a bill aiming to get the state out of an insurance crisis amid skyrocketing prices.

Following the ceremony, WBRZ asked the governor why he vetoed a bill requiring agriculture officials to join the fight against food deserts, a prominent problem in Louisiana. The governor said the bill did not have any funding attached to it and that there was no promise of federal funding.

He did not clarify whether he would have supported the bill had it come with funding attached.