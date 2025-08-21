Governor Landry criticizes LSU living conditions, 'degenerate twerk performance' at PMAC

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry criticized LSU for their living conditions and for a "degenerate twerk performance" at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The governor responded to reports of roaches at the Ion Apartments, which served as temporary housing while on-campus housing was overbooked.

However, Landry also commented on a viral video of a woman dancing at the PMAC during LSU's freshman week block party, saying "Classes haven’t even started and students have been welcomed with a degenerate twerk performance and rodents in their living spaces."

"We must demand excellence at LSU and we must get a new President as soon as possible," Landry said.

Attorney General Liz Murrill also issued a statement saying the video "isn’t really the kind of introduction to LSU that I think the school or State leadership wants to promote."

"As a proud LSU alum, I believe a twerk fest outside the PMAC tarnishes the image of a school with much to be proud of," Murrill said.

Video credit to TikTok user rysarchived.