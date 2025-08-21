Latest Weather Blog
Governor Landry criticizes LSU living conditions, 'degenerate twerk performance' at PMAC
BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry criticized LSU for their living conditions and for a "degenerate twerk performance" at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The governor responded to reports of roaches at the Ion Apartments, which served as temporary housing while on-campus housing was overbooked.
However, Landry also commented on a viral video of a woman dancing at the PMAC during LSU's freshman week block party, saying "Classes haven’t even started and students have been welcomed with a degenerate twerk performance and rodents in their living spaces."
"We must demand excellence at LSU and we must get a new President as soon as possible," Landry said.
Attorney General Liz Murrill also issued a statement saying the video "isn’t really the kind of introduction to LSU that I think the school or State leadership wants to promote."
"As a proud LSU alum, I believe a twerk fest outside the PMAC tarnishes the image of a school with much to be proud of," Murrill said.
@rysarchived i love this school yall #lsu #lsuwelcomeweek #lsufreshman #viral #targetaudience ? original sound - cjsak
Video credit to TikTok user rysarchived.
