Governor Jeff Landry to testify to Congress regarding Louisiana infrastructure Wednesday

Tuesday, January 14 2025
By: Adam Burruss

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Governor Jeff Landry will testify to Congress Wednesday morning regarding Louisiana's infrastructure, according to a release.

Landry is testifying before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastucture "on the urgent need for federal support to modernize Louisiana's infrastructure, tackle environmental challenges and boost [Louisiana's] economy."

The chairman of the panel, Representative Sam Graves, invited Landry to speak.

The meeting will be streamed on Youtube at 9 a.m. Wednesday. You can click here to watch.

