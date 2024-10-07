77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor honors nurse who saved man from Hurricane Francine's floodwaters

1 hour 37 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, October 06 2024 Oct 6, 2024 October 06, 2024 10:31 PM October 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Governor Landry honored a nurse who went out of his way to rescue someone trapped in Hurricane Francine's floodwaters. 

Miles Crawford, a nurse at University Medical Center's emergency department, saved a man who was trapped in a vehicle that had been flooded. Crawford jumped into action and pulled the man to safety. 

"Because of his selflessness, he prevented a loss of life and left Louisiana with no fatalities during Hurricane Francine," Landry said. 

Trending News

Crawford's rescue was caught on live TV and made national headlines. The moment happened Wednesday evening as the New Orleans area was experiencing the worst of Francine's strong winds and heavy rain. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days