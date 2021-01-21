69°
Governor holding coronavirus briefing Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards will hold his latest press conference discussing Louisiana's coronavirus response Friday. 

The briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the State Capitol. 

Click HERE to stream the news conference live or watch it on TV on WBRZ Plus and WBRZ Channel 2.

