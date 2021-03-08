66°
Governor hold briefing on Louisiana's COVID response Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
The governor is expected to discuss the ongoing coronavirus health crisis and take questions from reporters.
Click HERE to watch the news conferences on WBRZ Plus, which is available online and on TV.
Get the latest on COVID-19 in Louisiana here.
