State task force working on reopening La., economic development

BATON ROUGE - The state has formed a team of officials to help make decisions related to reopening businesses across the state in the coming months.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the formation of the Resilient Louisiana commission Thursday. The group is an 18-person panel that includes Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and will be co-chaired by Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson and health care leader Terrie Sterling, a Baton Rouge consultant and retired Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System executive.

The commission will include a task force structure dedicated to strengthening specific sectors of Louisiana’s economy. Specific task forces will be focused on solutions for sectors including energy, manufacturing, health care, tourism, education, and economic development.

“COVID-19 represents a historic challenge to our ability to respond medically and save lives, but it also represents a tremendous challenge for Louisiana’s economy and the prosperity of each one of our residents,” Governor Edwards said in a statement. “For these reasons, we need a comprehensive game plan for creating a more resilient Louisiana. I’m proud of the men and women who have accepted the challenge to tackle these important issues, and to ensure that Louisiana becomes a leader for the future safety and success of our people.”

Joining Lt. Gov. Nungesser and Co-Chairs Pierson and Sterling on the commission will be:

-State Sen. Ronnie Johns, Senate Commerce chair, designee of Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez.

-State Rep. Paula Davis, House Commerce chair, designee of Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.

-Scott Hensgens, PAR chairman; managing partner, Brazeale, Sachse & Wilson.

-Tyron Picard, CABL chairman; founding principal, The Picard Group.

-Tim Temple, C100 Louisiana vice chair; president and CEO, Temptan LLC.

-Bill Hogan, representing Louisiana bankers; president and CEO, Century Next Bank.

-Louis Reine, representing labor unions; Louisiana AFL-CIO president.

Michael R. LaFitte II, representing small businesses; owner, Shreveport Haberdashery.

-Walt Leger III, representing tourism; senior vice president, general counsel, New Orleans & Company.

-Ti Martin, representing restaurants; co-proprietor, Commander’s Palace.

-Jade Brown-Russell, Urban League of Louisiana chair; principal, J.D. Russell Consulting.

-Sonia Perez, representing Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency-essential industry; president, AT&T Louisiana.

-Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne (ex-officio member).

-Secretary Kimberly Robinson, Louisiana Department of Revenue (ex-officio member).

-Dr. Jim Richardson, John Rhea Alumni Professor of Economics, LSU (ex-officio member).