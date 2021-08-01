Governor, family still out of flooded mansion

Image of the flooding during last week's flooding

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards and his family remain displaced by flooding from the Louisiana Governor's Mansion, with no return date set.

The governor was asked about the damage Wednesday during his radio call-in show.

Edwards and his family were forced to leave the mansion when chest-high water filled the basement and electricity was shut off. They're staying in a state police facility in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The governor said it was the first time the mansion had flooded - and he noted that it took the worst damage of all state buildings in the parishes hit by the storm.

Edwards told radio listeners: "We'll be out for a while." But he added that his family's displacement was nothing compared to the struggles of thousands of storm victims across south Louisiana.