75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor, family still out of flooded mansion

4 years 11 months 6 days ago Wednesday, August 24 2016 Aug 24, 2016 August 24, 2016 4:19 PM August 24, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow
Image of the flooding during last week's flooding

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards and his family remain displaced by flooding from the Louisiana Governor's Mansion, with no return date set.

The governor was asked about the damage Wednesday during his radio call-in show.

Edwards and his family were forced to leave the mansion when chest-high water filled the basement and electricity was shut off. They're staying in a state police facility in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The governor said it was the first time the mansion had flooded - and he noted that it took the worst damage of all state buildings in the parishes hit by the storm.

Trending News

Edwards told radio listeners: "We'll be out for a while." But he added that his family's displacement was nothing compared to the struggles of thousands of storm victims across south Louisiana.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days