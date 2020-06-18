90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor expects to announce next steps in reopening plan next week

2 hours 55 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2020 Jun 18, 2020 June 18, 2020 4:05 PM June 18, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisianans will know within the next week whether the state will move into 'phase three.'

Governor John Bel Edwards said during a press briefing Thursday that he expects to announce during his next news conference whether the state will move into the third phase of reopening. The governor has not yet announced a time for his next briefing but said to expect it either Monday or "early next week."

The state did not release new coronavirus case data Thursday, saying the numbers needed to be reviewed for accuracy. That data is expected to be released alongside Friday's scheduled noon update from the Department of Health.

Louisiana saw a steep increase of about 800 new cases when it last reported new data on Wednesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days