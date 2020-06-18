Governor expects to announce next steps in reopening plan next week

BATON ROUGE - Louisianans will know within the next week whether the state will move into 'phase three.'

Governor John Bel Edwards said during a press briefing Thursday that he expects to announce during his next news conference whether the state will move into the third phase of reopening. The governor has not yet announced a time for his next briefing but said to expect it either Monday or "early next week."

To clarify: in his answer talking about next steps, JBE said both “early next week” and “Monday”



The state did not release new coronavirus case data Thursday, saying the numbers needed to be reviewed for accuracy. That data is expected to be released alongside Friday's scheduled noon update from the Department of Health.

Louisiana saw a steep increase of about 800 new cases when it last reported new data on Wednesday.