Latest Weather Blog
Governor expected to discuss executive order, mask mandate Tuesday; watch live here
BATON ROUGE - With Louisiana's current executive order set to expire Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to lay out a set of revised restrictions for the state.
Edwards will discuss Louisiana's COVID safety restrictions during a 3:30 p.m. news conference. The current modified phase 3 order will end Wednesday, four weeks after the governor signed it into effect.
The most recent order eased rules for most businesses, but stopped shy of lifting all of the safety restrictions that were first introduced over a year ago. Among those rules is the statewide mask mandate, which has been in effect since last July.
While the CDC eased its guidance on masks Tuesday, the governor has not suggested whether he plans to adjust the mandate in Louisiana.
The news conference will air live on Channel 2 and stream on WBRZ+.
