68°
Latest Weather Blog
Governor expected to announce new emergency health order Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards is expected to lay out the next steps in Louisiana's reopening process Thursday.
The governor announced he will hold a news conference at the state capitol at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the state's coronavirus response as well as ongoing storm recovery efforts after Laura, Delta and Zeta.
The state's current order, which kept most phase 3 restrictions in tact, is set to expire Friday.
WBRZ will stream the news conference live on WBRZ.com, WBRZ+ and Facebook. Click here to see Louisiana's
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Casinos preparing for legalized sports betting in Louisiana
-
Baker police investigating bank robbery Wednesday
-
December runoff for EBR Mayor's race
-
Interview: Rep. Garret Graves on winning reelection to a fourth term
-
'Pat's Coats for Kids' provides warmth to needy children during cold, winter...