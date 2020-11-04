68°
Governor expected to announce new emergency health order Thursday

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards is expected to lay out the next steps in Louisiana's reopening process Thursday.

The governor announced he will hold a news conference at the state capitol at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the state's coronavirus response as well as ongoing storm recovery efforts after Laura, Delta and Zeta. 

The state's current order, which kept most phase 3 restrictions in tact, is set to expire Friday. 

WBRZ will stream the news conference live on WBRZ.com, WBRZ+ and Facebook. 

