Governor expected to announce new emergency health order Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards is expected to lay out the next steps in Louisiana's reopening process Thursday.

The governor announced he will hold a news conference at the state capitol at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the state's coronavirus response as well as ongoing storm recovery efforts after Laura, Delta and Zeta.

The state's current order, which kept most phase 3 restrictions in tact, is set to expire Friday.

