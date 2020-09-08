Latest Weather Blog
Governor: Expect decision on 'phase 3' of reopening as early as Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - With just days left in Phase 2 of reopening the state, Governor John Bel Edwards says residents can expect a decision on moving into Phase 3 as soon as Wednesday, Sept. 9.
During a news conference Tuesday, Edwards said residents can expect to hear an announcement "as early as Wednesday." The governor's current Phase 2 order is scheduled to expire Friday, meaning a decision must be made by then.
Decision on next steps in Louisiana re-opening process could come as early as tomorrow, @LouisianaGov says. Has data meeting after press conference and White House Coronavirus Task Force video call tomorrow— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) September 8, 2020
The governor is expected to attend a virtual meeting with the White House coronavirus task force some time Wednesday.
Don't have weekly state specific recommendations from White House Task Force yet and need to have gating criteria meeting before making decision - @LouisianaGov says— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) September 8, 2020
