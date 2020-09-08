91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor: Expect decision on 'phase 3' of reopening as early as Wednesday

14 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 September 08, 2020 2:26 PM September 08, 2020 in Coronavirus
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - With just days left in Phase 2 of reopening the state, Governor John Bel Edwards says residents can expect a decision on moving into Phase 3 as soon as Wednesday, Sept. 9.

During a news conference Tuesday, Edwards said residents can expect to hear an announcement "as early as Wednesday." The governor's current Phase 2 order is scheduled to expire Friday, meaning a decision must be made by then.

The governor is expected to attend a virtual meeting with the White House coronavirus task force some time Wednesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days