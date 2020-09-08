Governor: Expect decision on 'phase 3' of reopening as early as Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - With just days left in Phase 2 of reopening the state, Governor John Bel Edwards says residents can expect a decision on moving into Phase 3 as soon as Wednesday, Sept. 9.

During a news conference Tuesday, Edwards said residents can expect to hear an announcement "as early as Wednesday." The governor's current Phase 2 order is scheduled to expire Friday, meaning a decision must be made by then.

The governor is expected to attend a virtual meeting with the White House coronavirus task force some time Wednesday.