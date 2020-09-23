82°
Latest Weather Blog
Governor endorses EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome ahead of fall election
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has endorsed incumbent Sharon Weston Broome in Baton Rouge's upcoming mayoral election.
The governor made the announcement during a joint press conference Wednesday.
Today, I am proud to endorse my friend Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for a second term. Join me in supporting her in this very important election. #lagov #brgov pic.twitter.com/OzU2cwfK5C— John Bel Edwards (@JohnBelEdwards) September 23, 2020
The election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
The mayoral candidates are as follows.
-Current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome (D)
-Metro Council Dist. 11 Councilman Matt Watson (R)
-State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle(D)
-Businessman Jordan Piazza (R)
-Attorney "E Eric" Guirard (I)
-Former State Rep. Steve Carter (R)
-Frank Smith III (R)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 West closure due to jackknifed 18-wheeler on MSR Bridge
-
Livingston teachers call in 'sick' to highlight grievances over Phase 3 guidelines
-
Man shot multiple times in St. Gabriel
-
'Remy loved this game,' parents of fallen football player address teammates ahead...
-
Some swap cars for kayaks as roads flood in Livingston; Tropical Depression...
Sports Video
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium
-
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus