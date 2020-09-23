Governor endorses EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome ahead of fall election

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has endorsed incumbent Sharon Weston Broome in Baton Rouge's upcoming mayoral election.

The governor made the announcement during a joint press conference Wednesday.

Today, I am proud to endorse my friend Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for a second term. Join me in supporting her in this very important election. #lagov #brgov pic.twitter.com/OzU2cwfK5C — John Bel Edwards (@JohnBelEdwards) September 23, 2020

The election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

The mayoral candidates are as follows.

-Current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome (D)

-Metro Council Dist. 11 Councilman Matt Watson (R)

-State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle(D)

-Businessman Jordan Piazza (R)

-Attorney "E Eric" Guirard (I)

-Former State Rep. Steve Carter (R)

-Frank Smith III (R)