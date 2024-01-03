56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces multiple heads of departments Wednesday

LAFAYETTE - Governor-elect Jeff Landry announced that he appointed three people as heads of GOHSEP, DNR and LWC as well as a deputy director of GOHSEP Wednesday afternoon.

Landry appointed Jacques Thibodeaux as the Director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, or GOHSEP, Neal Fudge as Deputy Director of GOHSEP, Tyler Gray as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, and Susana Schowen as the Director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, or LWC. 

Thibodeaux was the city of Thibodaux's director for the Office of Emergency Preparedness/Special Projects since 2019; Fudge is the Assistant Deputy Director of Homeland Security and Interoperability and the Assistant Deputy Director for Emergency Management.

Gray currently serves as the corporate secretary for the Placid Refining Company, LLC; Schowen joined the Louisiana Community and Technical College System as the Vice President of Education in 2022 and spent over ten years at LED FastStart, the workforce development division of Louisiana Economic Development.

