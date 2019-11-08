53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor Edwards wagers Louisiana's finest seafood on Bama game, Alabama governor wagers pecans

1 hour 28 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 November 08, 2019 11:27 AM November 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Priester's Pecans

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards says an LSU win in Saturday's game against Bama is a sure thing, and he’s willing to wager a precious commodity on his prediction.

Edwards used Twitter to contact Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey with a friendly wager- if the Tigers don’t beat Bama, he’d be willing to hand over some of Louisiana’s finest seafood, from Tony’s.

The Alabama governor was quick to reply that she'd be willing to wager a basket of... pecans. 

While most are sure the Tigers will win, it might not be a bad idea to send Governor Ivy a gift from Tony's Seafood.  

After all, when one loses the biggest game of the year, one should at least have some of the south's finest seafood for consolation... not a basket of pecans.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days