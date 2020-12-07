Governor Edwards traveling to White House to discuss coronavirus vaccine plan Tuesday

WASHINGTON - Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to the nation's capital Tuesday to discuss plans for distributing the coronavirus vaccine during a 'Vaccine Summit' with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Edwards is one of only a handful of state-level leaders who will participate in that discussion at the White House on Tuesday. Some governors were selected to attend based on their states' plans for distributing the vaccine.

The governor will join others in a session focused on the "critical role of jurisdictions in administering vaccines."

I'm told JBE will be attending the 'vaccine summit' in-person tomorrow.



You may remember, JBE visited the WH to discuss #COVID19 w/ @POTUS in late April https://t.co/7QtguzIf1Q — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) December 7, 2020

Louisiana has previously announced it plans to start distributing the vaccine to health workers starting later this month.