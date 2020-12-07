49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor Edwards traveling to White House to discuss coronavirus vaccine plan Tuesday

2 hours 34 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, December 07 2020 Dec 7, 2020 December 07, 2020 5:08 PM December 07, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

WASHINGTON - Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to the nation's capital Tuesday to discuss plans for distributing the coronavirus vaccine during a 'Vaccine Summit' with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. 

Edwards is one of only a handful of state-level leaders who will participate in that discussion at the White House on Tuesday. Some governors were selected to attend based on their states' plans for distributing the vaccine. 

The governor will join others in a session focused on the "critical role of jurisdictions in administering vaccines."

Louisiana has previously announced it plans to start distributing the vaccine to health workers starting later this month.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days