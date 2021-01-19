44°
Governor Edwards traveling to DC to attend Biden-Harris inauguration
WASHINGTON - Governor John Bel Edwards will be in the nation's capitol to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday.
Edwards called the ceremony the opportunity for a "fresh start, new energy and bold leadership" for the country. You can read the full statement below.
I am traveling to Washington, D.C., and will attend the Inauguration of @PresElectBiden and Vice Pres.-Elect @KamalaHarris this week, representing the state of Louisiana at the ceremonial transition of power from one administration to the next. https://t.co/hy486abUct #lagov pic.twitter.com/TOBEHOEcuW— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 18, 2021
