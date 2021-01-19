44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor Edwards traveling to DC to attend Biden-Harris inauguration

36 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, January 19 2021 Jan 19, 2021 January 19, 2021 7:09 AM January 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - Governor John Bel Edwards will be in the nation's capitol to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

Edwards called the ceremony the opportunity for a "fresh start, new energy and bold leadership" for the country. You can read the full statement below.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days