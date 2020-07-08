Governor Edwards to address virus surge, Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Many of Louisiana's officials and residents were encouraged by a decrease in novel coronavirus cases in May, but that changed in recent weeks with data from the state health department revealing a concerning increase in rates of infection.

In the past two weeks, the state has seen more than 16,000 cases, with the majority of these in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Lake Charles areas.

The numbers began a slow increase in June, as the state was entering Phase 2 of its gradual reopening process. This data motivated Governor John Bel Edwards to hold off on moving into Phase 3 and, instead, extend the current stage of reopening.

Governor Edwards is expected to update residents on the latest COVID-related information Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

WBRZ will air the Governor's address on Channel 2, WBRZ + and on Facebook.