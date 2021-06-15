Governor Edwards signs bill reducing penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana

BATON ROUGE - A bill signed by Governor John Bel Edwards on Tuesday, June 15 reduces the penalties for individuals arrested for possession of a relatively small amount of marijuana.

House Bill 652 was created by Representative Cedric Glover and Governor Edwards issued a statement regarding his decision to support the bill, explaining that it does not decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana (14 grams or less).

The governor went on to say, “Instead, anyone convicted of this crime will now be subject to a maximum penalty of $100 instead of being exposed to parish prison time."

Touching on the gravity of his decision to back the bill, Edwards said, "This is not a decision I took lightly. In addition to carefully reviewing the bill, I also believe deeply that the state of Louisiana should no longer incarcerate people for minor legal infractions, especially those that are legal in many states, that can ruin lives and destroy families, as well as cost taxpayers greatly."

The governor added, "This measure passed Louisiana’s Legislature with bipartisan support following a robust discussion of the toll of over incarceration on our people and our state. Taking this action is another step forward for Louisiana’s criminal justice reform efforts.”