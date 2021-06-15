Latest Weather Blog
Governor Edwards signs bill reducing penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana
BATON ROUGE - A bill signed by Governor John Bel Edwards on Tuesday, June 15 reduces the penalties for individuals arrested for possession of a relatively small amount of marijuana.
House Bill 652 was created by Representative Cedric Glover and Governor Edwards issued a statement regarding his decision to support the bill, explaining that it does not decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana (14 grams or less).
The governor went on to say, “Instead, anyone convicted of this crime will now be subject to a maximum penalty of $100 instead of being exposed to parish prison time."
Touching on the gravity of his decision to back the bill, Edwards said, "This is not a decision I took lightly. In addition to carefully reviewing the bill, I also believe deeply that the state of Louisiana should no longer incarcerate people for minor legal infractions, especially those that are legal in many states, that can ruin lives and destroy families, as well as cost taxpayers greatly."
Trending News
The governor added, "This measure passed Louisiana’s Legislature with bipartisan support following a robust discussion of the toll of over incarceration on our people and our state. Taking this action is another step forward for Louisiana’s criminal justice reform efforts.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools holds two town hall forums for its strategic plan
-
Newly signed bill to create new crime district in Old Goodwood
-
Woman dies after crash involving fire truck
-
Businesses cashing in on the Disney action filmed at Celtic
-
Wetland consultant says more needs to be done to protect city from...
Sports Video
-
Emotional Paul Mainieri reads notes left behind by fans at Alex Box...
-
LSU Tigers are ready for Super Regional weekend
-
LSU battles back to beat Oregon in Regional final
-
Coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement after 15 seasons at LSU
-
Brennan Stuprich named Southland Freshman of the Year