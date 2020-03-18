Governor Edwards requests temporary changes to SNAP, other federal programs

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is asking the federal government to temporarily expand or adjust some assistance programs in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The governor's letter to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence includes a request to expand the Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service hot food waiver to allow the purchase of hot food from Louisiana restaurants using SNAP.

Other requests include relaxing some administrative constraints on Community Development Block Grants (CBDG) for Disaster Recovery, eliminating some restrictions in the Department of Housing and Urban Development's CBDG-State's program and recommendations for FEMA's Individual Assistance Program and Public Assistance program.

"As this crisis advances, we are continuing to evaluate and assess the impacts of the disaster, and to foresee coming impacts. It is clear that we will need to provide assistance for businesses and their employees as a result of the necessary mitigation efforts we are putting in place," Governor Edwards said. "We are working around the clock to stop the spread of COVID-19 so we can protect our people's health, as well as the jobs they depend on, but we still have far to go, and I am asking for the continued support of the federal government as we seek every available tool for this fight."