Governor Edwards requests relief aid following Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards asked President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration for 23 parishes.

The declaration would bring FEMA aid to people and communities affected by Hurricane Laura which made landfall early Thursday morning. Edwards has requested all categories of FEMA Public Assistance and FEMA Individual Assistance for 23 parishes that were directly affected by Laura. He has also asked for statewide assistance to address the cost of parishes' preparations and response.

“Hurricane Laura is the fifth strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in recorded history and the first in memory to maintain major hurricane strength as it traveled through Louisiana, bringing catastrophic destruction to many parishes and, sadly, causing the deaths of at least six people in our state,” Edwards said. “Our people are strong and we will get through these trying times, and a major disaster declaration is the first step in bringing critical aid to our communities. I appreciate the President’s consideration of my request and for the support of the federal government as Louisiana responds not only to this disastrous storm, but also to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is complicating our traditional Hurricane Season plans.”

The governor declared a state of emergency on August 21 ahead of Hurricane Marco while the state is still dealing with the effects of the coronavirus.

At least 11 people are reported dead and thousands have suffered damage to their homes and businesses.

As of Friday morning, there are more than 543,000 power outages across the entire state. An additional 209,000 are without water and thousands more have been displaced from their homes.