Governor Edwards requests federal declaration of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has requested federal assistance in a letter to President Trump, Wednesday, in advance of Hurricane Delta which is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast Friday as a Category 3 storm.

This comes after just Tuesday, the Governor declared a state of emergency for the storm, allowing for state preparations to begin and to help local government as they respond.

“Hurricane Delta is a dangerous storm that will bring strong winds, heavy rain, life-threatening storm surge and flooding to coastal Louisiana, and I am hopeful President Trump will quickly approve my request for a federal emergency declaration,” Gov. Edwards said. “Already, we are coordinating with our federal partners to respond, as we have been since the start of the COVID pandemic in March and through several tropical events, including the devastation of Hurricane Laura in Southwest Louisiana. All Louisianans should use today to prepare for Hurricane Delta, heeding the direction of their local leaders when it comes to evacuations.”

Click here to read the full letter to President Trump.