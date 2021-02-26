Governor Edwards requests a Major Disaster Declaration for Louisiana from President Biden following severe winter weather

BATON ROUGE - Due to last week's severe winter weather, Governor John Bel Edwards is asking for a major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden for the state of Louisiana.

The impacts of the wintry precipitation and below-freezing temperatures posed a serious threat to the lives of the people of Louisiana, and resulted in six storm-related deaths. Nearly one-quarter of the statewide population experienced water outages, and more than 200,000 people lost power.

"There have been numerous events impacting Louisiana during the past 24 months, including a year-long struggle to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Gov. Edwards. "A major disaster declaration is needed for this event due to the tremendous impact in each region of the state."

The governor is requesting emergency protective measures for all parishes in the state, and Hazard Mitigation Assistance statewide.