Governor Edwards requesting federal assistance for Louisiana following severe winter weather

Photo: Marie Constantin

BATON ROUGE - As severe winter weather continues to impact the state, Governor John Bel Edwards requested a presidential emergency declaration from President Biden in a letter Wednesday evening.

The freezing cold temperatures have led to thousands of people without running water and electricity for the past several days, resulting in three deaths so far.

“Extreme winter weather, including record low temperatures, snow, sleet and freezing rain, has been destructive for many areas of Louisiana, most notably through continued power and water outages across the state. This emergency declaration will help Louisiana better respond to this crisis and protect the health and safety of our people,” Gov. Edwards said.

The Governor requested direct federal assistance and Emergency Protective measures from FEMA in his letter to the president.

Click here to read Governor Edwards' full letter.