Governor Edwards orders state offices to close Monday ahead of storm; says further closures could be likely

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is ordering that state offices will be closed tomorrow ahead of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

The governor announced that Sunday in his press briefing regarding the two storms. Closures to state offices beyond Monday is likely according to Edwards.

The Governor also said that COVID testing will pause on Monday and Tuesday.

In his press conference, Governor Edwards confirmed that Marco will likely be a category 1 hurricane at the time when it makes landfall. Marco was already confirmed to be a hurricane earlier Monday morning.

Governor urged people to stay fully prepared before the storms.