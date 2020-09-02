Governor Edwards offers post-hurricane relief update Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to tour Lake Charles for another look at the devastation left by Hurricane Laura as well as the current relief efforts that are underway.

But before the Governor makes his way to Lake Charles, he is addressing the public with an update on hurricane relief efforts at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

His remarks are being aired on WBRZ +, livestreamed on WBRZ's facebook page, and are also available to view below.