Governor Edwards offers post-hurricane relief update Wednesday morning

1 hour 37 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, September 02 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to tour Lake Charles for another look at the devastation left by Hurricane Laura as well as the current relief efforts that are underway. 

But before the Governor makes his way to Lake Charles, he is addressing the public with an update on hurricane relief efforts at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

His remarks are being aired on WBRZ +, livestreamed on WBRZ's facebook page, and are also available to view below. 

Governor Edwards discusses ongoing storm recovery efforts in Louisiana

Posted by WBRZ Channel 2 on Wednesday, September 2, 2020
