Governor Edwards expected to announce Phase 2 decision, Monday

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, June 1, Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce when Louisiana is expected to move into Phase 2 of its statewide reopening.

The state entered Phase 1 on May 15, and in recent weeks, Governor Edwards has been optimistic about Louisiana's transition into Phase 2.

According to criteria detailed by The White House, in order for a state to enter Phase 2, its statistics must not give any evidence of a rebound in coronavirus infections and all data should satisfy the criteria to enter Phase 1 a second time.

Though many expect Louisiana to enter Phase 2 soon, Governor Edwards has urged caution, warning that novel coronavirus is still a threat to the community.

For this reason, he and other state leaders have repeatedly asked residents to continue wearing face masks while in public and to practice physical distancing guidelines recommended by state and federal health officials.