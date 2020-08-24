87°
Latest Weather Blog
Governor Edwards discusses storm prep Monday afternoon; watch here
BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards will hold a live news briefing Monday to discuss statewide storm preparations.
Check back on this story or go to the WBRZ Facebook page to watch the news conference live. A livestream of the briefing will appear below.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Maintenance crews busy checking generators ahead of storm
-
East Baton Rouge braces for potential impact of Marco, Laura
-
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 West at Pecue Lane
-
Truck slams into psychic's office along College Drive
-
Surveillance video shows lawn crew getting mugged in Capital Heights