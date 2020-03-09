73°
Governor Edwards delivers State of the State address

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards is slated to kick off a new legislative session with the State of the State address Monday.

Moments before the governor made his address, his office announced the state had its first presumptive positive case of the virus. You can watch the speech in its entirety below.

