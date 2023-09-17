78°
Governor Edwards celebrates 57th birthday with LSU win
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards turned 57 on Saturday and claimed the Tiger's win against Mississippi State as his birthday present.
Happy birthday to me! ?? https://t.co/SQtFI9MCZC— Gov. John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 16, 2023
The festivities didn't stop there. Edwards' staff put together a birthday surprise - complete with multiple bottles of Heinz 57 sauce.
It’s not easy to surprise a governor, but we tried anyway! The staff of the Governor’s Office gathered at the Mansion to wish our favorite guy a very happy 57th birthday. Happy birthday, Gov! #lagov pic.twitter.com/7VJYYO57ON— Gov. John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 16, 2023
News Video
