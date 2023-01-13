42°
Governor Edwards briefed on Louisiana, Dallas shootings

6 years 6 months 6 days ago Friday, July 08 2016 Jul 8, 2016 July 08, 2016 3:22 PM July 08, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - State and local law enforcement officials have briefed Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on their public safety strategies and concerns in the aftermath of the deadly shootings in Baton Rouge and Dallas.

Louisiana State Police Col. Mike Edmonson said Friday's briefing was to review what assets are available to law enforcement and how quickly they can be mobilized in an emergency.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie Jr. said his department has strived to avoid a "military-style response" to the protest that following Tuesday's fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alton Sterling during a struggle with two officers.

