Governor discussing ongoing storm relief efforts in Louisiana

Sunday, August 30 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor will discuss the ongoing storm relief efforts in southwest La., parts of central and north La. 

Gov. Edwards will hold a Sunday afternoon briefing at 4:30 p.m.

